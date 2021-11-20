LAS VEGAS (AP) — Mattias Janmark broke a 2-2 tie in the third period and the Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-2 on Saturday night.
Vegas erased an early two-goal deficit with three unanswered goals, and have won 10 of their last 13 since opening the season 1-4-0.
Keegan Kolesar and Reilly Smith also scored for the Golden Knights, while Laurent Brossoit made 27 saves.
Gustav Nyquist and Alexandre Texier scored for the Blue Jackets, and Elvis Merzlikins stopped 32 shots.
Columbus wasted no time in scoring, as Nyquist’s deflection from Jake Bean’s shot from the point beat Brossoit over his stick 45 seconds into the game.
Texier made it 2-0 at 8:42 into the first when he took a pass along the boards, raced into the zone and skated around Vegas captain Mark Stone, and slipped the puck past Brossoit’s skate far side for a short-handed goal.
At 7:07 in the second period, Kolesar brought an end to Merzlikins’ perfect streak in Vegas at 42 saves.
Smith tied the game early in the third period during a penalty kill, breaking into the zone alone to beat Merzlikins for Vegas’ second short-handed goal of the season.
UP NEXT
Columbus: At Buffalo on Monday.
Vegas: At St. Louis on Monday.
____
