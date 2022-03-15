RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Adrian Baldwin Jr. and KeShawn Curry scored 23 points apiece as VCU topped Princeton 90-79 in the first round of the NIT on Tuesday night.
Vince Williams Jr. had 17 points, 11 rebounds and six assists for VCU (22-9). Jayden Nunn added 13 points.
The 90 points were a season best for VCU.
Tosan Evbuomwan had 22 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists for the Tigers (23-7). Ryan Langborg and Jaelin Llewellyn each had 16 points.
___
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
