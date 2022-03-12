ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Brandon Vazquez scored two goals to spark Cincinnati to a 2-1 victory over Orlando City in MLS play on Saturday.
Vazquez's first goal staked Cincinnati (1-2-0) to a 1-0 lead in the 13th minute. Orlando (1-1-1) tied the match just before halftime when Junior Urso took a crossing pass from Facundo Torres and scored.
The game-winner from Vazquez came in the 52nd minute. Alec Kann had four saves to preserve the win.
Orlando outshot Cincinnati 15-9 and had a 6-3 edge in shots on goal.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
