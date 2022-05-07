ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Brandon Vazquez’s goal and Roman Celentano’s five saves led Cincinnati to a 1-0 victory Saturday over Minnesota United.
Vazquez’s game-winner came in the third minute of stoppage time to seal the win for Cincinnati (5-5-1). Calvin Harris got an assist on the goal.
United (4-4-2) outshot Cincinnati 14-13, with five shots on goal to six for Cincinnati.
Celentano saved all five shots he faced for Cincinnati. Dayne St. Clair saved five of the six shots he faced for United.
Cincinnati visits the Chicago Fire on Saturday, while United will visit the Seattle Sounders on Sunday.
