ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Dimencio Vaughn had 20 points as Rider defeated Manhattan 79-67 in the first round of the Metro Atlantic Conference tournament on Tuesday night.
Allen Powell and Mervin James each had 16 points for Rider (13-18). Ajiri Ogemuno-Johnson had 15 points and 12 rebounds.
Jose Perez had 21 points for the Jaspers (15-15). Josh Roberts added 10 points, seven rebounds and three blocks.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.