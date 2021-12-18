NASHVILLE (AP) — Scotty Pippen Jr. scored 16 points, Quentin Millora-Brown grabbed 14 rebounds and Vanderbilt returned from a week off for exams to snap a three-game losing streak and roll past Austin Peay, 77-51 on Saturday.
Pippen hit a jumper to give Vanderbilt a 33-14 lead with under four minutes to play in the first half. Caleb Stone-Carrawell turned a three-point play and Corbin Merritt hit back-to-back 3s to pull the Governors within 10 points, but Jordan Wright hit two free throws and Pippen dunked to send Vanderbilt into halftime with a 37-23 advantage.
After dropping games to SMU, Temple and Loyola-Chicago heading into exam week, the Commodores shot 45.2% from the field (28 of 62) and hit 11 of 31 shots from beyond the arc. Meanwhile the Governors were hand to just 19-for-53 shooting from the floor (35.8%), including 6-for-26 from long range.
Millora-Brown keyed Vanderbilt (6-4) to a 40-30 advantage on the boards, pulling down six offensive rebounds and scoring 13 points. Trey Thomas came off the bench to hit 3 of 6 from beyond the arc and contributed 11 points.
Stone-Carrawell scored 16 points and Cam Copeland added 11 for Austin Peay (4-6).
The Commodores now head to Honolulu for three games in the Diamond Head Classic beginning Wednesday.
https://www.espn.com/mens-college-basketball/boxscore/_/gameId/401371139 AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
