NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Myles Stute drained six 3-pointers and finished with 20 points as Vanderbilt routed Mississippi Valley State 75-36 on Monday night.
The Commodores collectively hit 11 of 28 from 3-point range (39.3%) and dominated the Delta Devils on the boards, posting a 45-30 rebounding advantage.
Elijah Davis hit a 3 to get Mississippi Valley State within two points at 8-5 four minutes into the game, but the Delta Devils did not score again until Robert Carpenter hit a 3 with 10:45 left in the half to make it 16-8.
Stute shot 6 of 11 from the field with all but one shot coming from beyond the arc. Scotty Pippen Jr. added 12 points and had five assists for Vanderbilt (5-1).
Carpenter was just 2 of 21 from the field, 2 of 14 from 3-point range., and finished with 11 points and eight rebounds to lead MVSU, which is still looking for its first win after four games, all on the road.
