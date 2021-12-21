NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Vanderbilt has signed Tim Corbin to a contract extension going into his 20th season running the Commodores' baseball program.
Athletic director Candice Lee announced the deal Tuesday. Terms of the extension were not announced by the private university.
“Coach Corbin and the VandyBoys continue to set an example for what is possible to achieve. They have set the bar high for Vanderbilt Athletics,” Lee said in a statement.
Corbin has a record of 802-377-1 since 2002, leading the Commodores to national championships in 2014 and 2019. The Commodores lost in their fourth College World Series finals last June, their 15th straight NCAA Tournament appearance — tied for the longest streak in Southeastern Conference history.
“This university has been so supportive of our program through the years, and all we want to do is represent Vanderbilt to the best of our ability to show our appreciation," said Corbin, inducted into the American Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2020.
Vanderbilt has had 18 players taken in the first round of the MLB Draft over the last 14 years with David Price (2007) and Dansby Swanson (2015) both No. 1 overall picks. Vanderbilt had seven players taken in this year's MLB Draft with Jack Leiter and Kumar Rocker top 10 picks.
Collegiate Baseball ranked the Commodores No. 2 in its 2022 preseason poll released Monday.
