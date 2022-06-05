CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Spencer Jones drove in two runs and Vanderbilt staved off elimination with an 8-1 victory over hosts Oregon State in the Corvallis Regional on Sunday.
The teams will meet again Monday in the double-elimination regional.
Vanderbilt (39-22) went up 3-0 in the second inning, with runs scored on an error, a wild pitch and Jack Bulger's RBI single to center. Spencer Jones added a solo home run in the third inning.
Tate Kolwyck's RBI single in the fourth stretched Vandy's lead to 5-0. Javier Vaz hit a two-out, two-run double in the sixth, then scored on Jones' single to make it 8-0.
Justin Boyd scored for Oregon State (46-16) on an error in the seventh, but the No. 3 overall seed couldn't make up the deficit and clinch the regional without a loss.
Devin Futrell (9-3) scattered five hits but no runs over six innings for the win. He struck out four and walked two.
Oregon State starter Jacob Kmatz (8-2) allowed five runs on six hits in 3 1/3 innings for the loss.
Vanderbilt beat San Diego 14-4 victory earlier Sunday. All nine starters had at least one hit, and starter Nick Maldonado got the win, allowing four runs on seven hits over 7.2 innings.
___
More AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.