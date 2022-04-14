VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — J.T. Miller had a career-high five assists and the Vancouver Canucks extended their winning streak to five games with a 7-1 win over the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday night.
With the win, the Canucks kept alive their faint playoff hopes. Vancouver is five points behind the Nashville Predators and Dallas Stars, who hold the two Western Conference wild-card spots.
Rookie Vasily Podkolzin had two goals and an assist, Alex Chiasson scored twice, and Sheldon Dries, Elias Pettersson and Conor Garland added goals for the Canucks (37-28-10). Quinn Hughes had three assists. Thatcher Demko made 21 saves.
Andrew Ladd scored for the Coyotes (22-47-5), who lost their fifth straight. Karel Vejmelka stopped 16 of 22 shots before being replaced by Harri Sateri at the start of the third period. Sateri made four saves in relief.
UP NEXT
Coyotes: At Calgary on Saturday night.
Canucks: Host Dallas on Monday night.
More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
