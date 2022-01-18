I find myself increasingly puzzled as I read articles about people protesting vaccine mandates in this time of COVID-19. For decades, families have been required to give their children certain vaccinations in order to attend school and all sort of other events.
It was the necessity for polio vaccines that eradicated polio in my childhood, and I’m surely grateful for it. Vaccines have saved our health and our lives for generations, and I thank you for covering this crucial topic.
Jacqueline Leksen, Bellingham
