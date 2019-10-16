Washington freshman Jaden McDaniels and Washington State sophomore CJ Elleby are two of 20 players named to the watch list for the 2020 Julius Erving Award.
The annual honor, which is given by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, recognizes nation’s top small forward in Division I men’s basketball.
McDaniels, a 6-9 forward, is a five-star recruiting prospect and 2019 McDonald’s All-American who his projected as a top-10 pick in next year’s NBA draft.
Meanwhile, Elleby, a Seattle native who starred at Cleveland High, averaged 14.7 points while setting the WSU freshman scoring record with 471 points last season. He also averaged and 7.1 rebounds.
McDaniels and Elleby are among four Pac-12 players on the watch list, including Arizona’s Josh Green and Oregon State’s Tres Tinkle.
The watch list will be pared to 10 players in mid-February and five finalist in March. The winner will be announced April 20.
2020 Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year Award Candidates
Josh Green, Arizona
Matthew Hurt, Duke
Scottie Lewis, Florida
Corey Kispert, Gonzaga
Seth Towns, Harvard
Xavier Sneed, Kansas State
Kahlil Whitney, Kentucky
Jordan Nwora, Louisville
Precious Achiuwa, Memphis
Tres Tinkle, Oregon State
Alpha Diallo, Providence
Nojel Eastern, Purdue
LJ Figueroa, St. John’s
Elijah Hughes, Syracuse
Chris Clarke, Texas Tech
Anthony Lamb, Vermont
Saddiq Bey, Villanova
Jaden McDaniels, Washington
CJ Elleby, Washington State
Naji Marshall, Xavier