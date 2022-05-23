Washington junior Clement Chidekh, a 9-16 seed, lost to Virginia’s Jeffrey von der Schulenburg 7-5, 6-3 in the NCAA men’s individual championships in Champaign, Illinois.
Chidekh (28-5) is expected to be named UW’s first All-American since 2013.
Washington State’s Michaela Bayerlova defeated Miami’s Eden Richardson 6-2, 6-0 in the opening round of the women’s singles championship.
Entering the tournament ranked No. 36 nationally, Bayerlova (18-2) had little trouble with Richardson, who began the match one spot below Bayerlova at No. 37.
Baseball
• Washington State sophomore Grant Taylor was selected as Pac-12 pitcher of the week. Taylor fired a two-hit shutout and matched a career high with seven strikeouts in the series-opening 2-0 win over Arizona State.
