Their first loss didn’t knock the Huskies out of the Associated Press top 25 poll.
Following a 75-62 defeat to Tennessee on Saturday at the Naismith Hall of Fame Classic in Toronto, Washington fell five spots to No. 25 in the AP rankings.
Tennessee, which was unranked last week, made its season debut in the poll at No. 20, which was the spot previously held by UW.
Washington (2-1) is one of four Pac-12 teams in the AP rankings, including No. 11 Oregon (4-0), No. 14 Arizona (4-0) and No. 23 Colorado (2-0).
The Huskies host Maine at 8 p.m. Tuesday.