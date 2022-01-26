Mike Hopkins figured at some point this season he would test positive for COVID and miss a few games, so the Washington men’s basketball coach implemented a contingency plan weeks ago to elevate assistant Will Conroy in case he was unavailable.
“I talked to Will a lot at the beginning of Pac-12 (season) just about how the world is going right now and trying to prepare him and making sure that he’s ready for that opportunity,” Hopkins said Wednesday during a teleconference interview. “I was really proud of him. He did an incredible job.
“It sucked being in protocol, but it’s great to be back out of it. Watching the team respond and play well was a lot of fun.”
While Hopkins was quarantined last week, the Huskies collected an impressive 82-72 win at Oregon State followed by a humiliating 84-56 defeat at Oregon.
Hopkins, who returns to the sidelines at 7 p.m. Thursday when Washington (9-8, 4-3 Pac-12) hosts Colorado (13-6, 5-4) at Alaska Airlines Arena, gushed about Conroy’s performance as acting head coach.
“Will and I have been together since the beginning,” Hopkins said. “He knows this system. Has a great relationship with the players. He can tell you what time I go home at night to what time I go to bed. He knows everything about me and I know everything about him. That’s why it’s a great relationship.
“He knows the standards and expectations. I thought he did a fabulous job.”
It was Conroy’s first stint as a head coach at any level, although Hopkins officially receives the win and loss on his record.
Not so long ago, Hopkins was a Syracuse assistant who filled in temporarily while coach Jim Boeheim served a nine-game NCAA suspension near the start of the 2015-16 season.
“The hardest thing is always the substitution patterns,” said Hopkins who posted a 4-5 record with the Orange. “Guys being frustrated with coming in and coming out. … The one thing I told him going through my experience, you have to go with your gut. I’m not there. You know the system. You’re going to know how a guy looks. If he’s confident or not confident and make those substitutions .
“Those are things that all of your planning is great until something happens in the game then you're going to have to make adjustments. Those are things we’re constantly learning all the time.”
Like many teams, the Huskies have dealt with multiple COVID-related disruptions. They’ve had games postponed and canceled due to outbreaks on their team and on opposing teams.
Hopkins’ absence was the latest in a season in which several UW players and assistants have tested positive for the virus.
“There’s always challenges,” Hopkins said. “We’re lucky we have a veteran team with guys that are mature.”
Colorado is no stranger to challenges either.
The Buffaloes, which lost at home last week to then-No. 16 USC (61-58) and then-No. 9 UCLA (71-65), squeezed in a rescheduled game Tuesday night at Oregon and came away with a comeback 82-78 win after trailing by 15 points.
It’s imperative Washington gets out to a fast start Thursday considering Colorado is playing its fourth game in a week.
“Coach (Tad) Boyle has got them playing at a high level, beating Oregon like they did (Tuesday) night after being down,” Hopkins said. “Even though they have a young team, they showed a lot of maturity and a lot of togetherness. … You never know how teams are going to come out. ... We have to come out with some fire and we’ve done that for the most part this season.”
In their previous meeting, the Buffaloes hammered the Huskies 78-64 on Jan. 9 at CU Events Center.
Colorado out-rebounded Washington 47-27, shot 48% from the floor and received a dominant performance by sophomore forward Tristan da Silva who finished with a career-high 22 points, six rebounds, four assists and two blocks.
“You saw the rebounding numbers, but they didn’t necessarily hurt us on second-chance points,” said Hopkins noting CU’s 7-2 advantage in second-chance points. “They’re so good defensively that you got to move. Got have good ball movement and make better reads. If we can do that, it will help our chances to get better shots.”
In their first matchup, Colorado held Washington to 36.2% shooting on field goals and limited Pac-12 leading scorer Terrell Brown to just 12 points — his second fewest this season — on 4-for-16 shooting.
Brown also struggled offensively in his last outing while converting just 3 of 16 shots for 14 points on Sunday at Oregon.
Hopkins isn’t necessarily worried about Brown, but he expressed concern about UW’s perimeter offense that's connected on just 10 of 40 three-point attempts in the past two games.
“The three-point shot, when we’re making it, we’re a different team,” Hopkins said. “As much as we need TB to score, when you have good offensive balance across the board where 4-5 guys are contributing close to double figures or at double figures, then you just have a better chance to win.”
