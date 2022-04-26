Bolstered by three players making birdies on both the 17th and 18th holes in Tuesday’s third round, the Washington men’s golf team will take a seven-stroke lead into the final day of the Pac-12 Championships.
Play begins Wednesday at 7:30 a.m. at Aldarra Golf Club in Sammamish.
Through three rounds, the Huskies are the only team under par, with a 5-under total of 1,060 strokes. Arizona State is second, at 2-over 1,067. Stanford is two more strokes back at 4-over.
Three Huskies finished Tuesday’s round in the top 10. Senior Noah Woolsey, shot a 3-under 68 and is 9-under for the tournament, good for second place. Bo Peng carded a 1-under 70 and is tied for fifth at 2-under. Teddy Lin was even for the round and is even for the tournament, placing him in a tie for seventh.
Stanford’s Barclay Brown leads at 10 under, one stroke ahead of Woolsey.
Washington State is tied for 10th at 43-over 1,108.
Baseball
• The visiting Tacoma Rainiers scored four runs in the second inning and six runs in the fifth inning to rout Las Vegas 12-5 in the Pacific Coast League.
Erick Mejia had a two-run double and Sam Haggerty was 2 for 2 with three RBI, helping the Rainiers snap a four-game losing streak.
• Seattle U (11-25) scored six runs in the third inning for a 6-2 victory over Washington (16-22) at Bannerwood Park in Bellevue.
Matt Boissoneault and Aidan Welch each had two hits and a double for the Redhawks.
• Spokane scored nine runs in the seventh inning and defeated host Everett 14-6 in Northwest League play.
Charlie Welch and Dariel Gomez homered for Everett.
• Jacob McKeon singled in the go-ahead run in the eighth inning as Washington State (17-22) earned a 6-5 victory over visiting Gonzaga (26-12).
Softball
• Baylee Klingler, Jadelyn Allchin and Silentrain Espinoza each hit two-run home runs to help host Washington (29-11) to a 6-2 victory over Seattle U (24-21). Kalyn Hill homered for the Redhawks.
Hockey
• The Seattle Thunderbirds scored three goals in three minutes of the third period for a 5-1 victory at Kelowna and a 3-0 lead in their WHL playoff series.
Kevin Korchinski had two of the three goals and the T-birds outshot the Rockets 46-28.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.