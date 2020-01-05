The baseline seats at Alaska Airlines Arena should be sold with a warning that reads: Beware of flying projectiles.
The projectiles — or in this case basketballs — were flying into the courtside seats with rapid frequency Sunday night courtesy of Jaden McDaniels and the Huskies, who made it nearly impossible for USC to score in the paint.
With McDaniels, Isaiah Stewart and Nate Roberts comprising to form an imposing NBA-worthy front line, Washington rebounded from a two-game skid and captured a much-needed 72-40 victory.
The Huskies improved to 11-4 overall and 1-1 in the Pac-12.
The pregame hype was dominated by a much-anticipated matchup between Stewart and USC big man Onyeka Okongwu.
However, the battle between the star freshman forwards never truly materialized because Stewart spent half of the first half on the bench in foul trouble.
Normally, a prolonged absence from UW’s leading scorer and rebounder would be reason for concern, but not this time.
Not with Roberts, a sparsely used redshirt freshman, filling in and delivering a near-perfect impersonation of Stewart.
There was Roberts flying down the lane and soaring for a one-handed dunk.
There he was again rising over traffic for a rebound and put-back jam.
And Roberts capped an entertaining first-half performance with a punishing dunk that brought the near sellout crowd to its feet.
Washington, which began the game with a 10-1 run, took a 35-21 lead into halftime thanks in large part to Roberts, who scored all of his seven points in the first half. He also had seven rebounds.
Okongwu, who finished with 12 points and nine rebounds, sank a put-back to cut USC’s deficit to 12 points (41-29) with 16:38 left.
That’s when Washington answered with an 11-0 run to deliver an early knockout. Jamal Bey flushed a fastbreak dunk to cap the spurt and give the Huskies a 52-39 lead with 10:32 left.
Stewart scored 12 of his game-high 18 points in the second half. He also finished with 10 rebounds.
McDaniels had 11 points, seven rebounds and six blocks, which was two shy of a team record. And Quade Green tallied 14 points and five assists.
USC (12-3, 1-1 Pac-12) had its six-game winning streak end and shot a season-low 20% from the field, including 2 of 16 on three-pointers.