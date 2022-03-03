As COVID-19 restrictions continue to change in the area this month, fans at University of Washington sports events are also seeing fewer requirements.
Starting with Thursday’s home men’s basketball game against Oregon, there will no longer be a vaccine verification process, which required either proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.
Masks will still be required at this time in all indoor spaces but not while eating or drinking.5
Masks will not be required outdoors.
The changes include all remaining gymnastics meets (including the NCAA regional), softball and baseball games, and indoor tennis matches.
Women’s basketball
• Top-seeded Western Washington got all they could handle from host school Saint Martin’s, but the Vikings made plays down the stretch to defeat the No. 9 Saints 60-54 in the quarterfinals of the GNAC women’s basketball championships.
Guard Emma Duff scored 14 of her 19 points in the fourth quarter and added nine rebounds. Western Washington (19-4) advances to the semifinals against No. 5 Montana State Billings. Saint Martin’s finishes its season at 13-14.
Women’s soccer
• OL Reign agreed to the permanent transfer of goalkeeper Cosette Morché to Grand Paris Seine Ouest 92 Issy in the French D1 Arkema. Morché has been on loan with GPSO Issy since July 2021. She has made 13 appearances for Issy, who are currently in 11th place in the D1 Arkema.
