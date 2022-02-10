There was no shortage of Husky highlights Thursday night.
PJ Fuller floated a pass from midcourt to a streaking Emmitt Matthews Jr. for an alley-oop dunk.
Cole Bajema swiped a steal near the UW bench and outran two defenders before floating in a contested layup.
And Terrell Brown Jr. dropped dimes through traffic to big men Nate Roberts and Riley Sorn who flushed an assortment of dunks.
It all led to a fun night for the Washington men’s basketball team, which throttled Arizona State 87-64 and captured its fifth straight win at Alaska Airlines Arena.
Brown led the way with 19 points and eight assists while Matthews tallied 15 points and four rebounds.
PJ Fuller, who made his first start in place of injured Daejon Davis (right shoulder), finished with a season-high 16 points and three three-pointers while Cole Bajema chipped in 12 points off the bench.
“They’re growing and we’re getting better,” UW coach Mike Hopkins said. “Tonight with Daejon not playing, other guys stepped up and played a huge role. I thought PJ was great. Cole was great. Riley Sorn came in and gave us really good minutes.
“When you lose a guy like Daejon for a game you wonder how are these guys going to respond? I was really proud of them. They shared it. We played good solid defense. … They’re showing a lot of growth.”
Washington, which improved to 13-9 overall and 8-4 in the Pac-12, benefited from a hot perimeter shooting performance and canned 9 of 18 three-pointers.
Meanwhile, Arizona State entered Thursday’s game ranked last in the Pac-12 in three-point shooting while connecting on 28.9% behind the arc, and the Huskies exploited the Sun Devils’ atrocious perimeter offense at the start.
Against Washington’s 2-3 zone defense, ASU missed its first seven three-pointers while UW connected on 4 of its first 10 shots behind the arc.
Matthews’ contested three-pointer on the wing gave Washington its biggest lead at 39-19 with 4:44 left in the first half.
Arizona State answered with 13-1 run while connecting on 5 of 6 field goals, including three threes to close to within 40-32.
Roberts finished the first half with a dunk in traffic to put UW on top 42-32 at halftime. The Huskies are 7-0 when leading at the break.
Arizona State closed to within seven points (50-43) with 17:20 left when the Huskies put the game away with a 29-11 run over the next 9 minutes.
“Sometimes we have a tendency to take our foot off the gas pedal, and we’ve been trying to shy away from that,” Fuller said. “We realized that we were letting them back in, but then we just stepped back on the gas and kept going, moving along and getting better.”
Fuller drained a three-pointer that gave Washington a 79-52 lead with 8:32 to go and the Sun Devils never seriously mounted a threat the rest of the way.
“My mindset going in was just to try to fill that hole that we were missing with Daejon,” said Fuller who connected on 5 of 9 field goals, including 3 of 6 from outside which offset five turnovers. “Try to do what he does and try to do a little more, because I know the team is going to need it.”
Fuller, a junior guard who played the previous two seasons at TCU, gave the 5,154 at Alaska Airlines Arena a possible glimpse of next season’s UW team when he theoretically takes over for Brown and Davis.
“He’s just scratching the surface,” Hopkins said. “He’s so athletic and talented. He’s got a very good IQ and basketball acumen. He makes open shots at a high clip and he’s got the ability to make one-on-one moves. He’s got all the phases. The experience that he’s getting this year is great.
“I don’t even want to get into next year, because we got so much left and I think he can still boom this year. When he keeps it simple and he gets an open shot in rhythm it’s money. He’s great in transition. He’s turning it over a little bit more than I would like. … His defense is high level.”
When asked about his first UW start, Fuller said: “It was definitely a special moment for me. It’s home. It’s where I kind of always dreamed of coming (home) and hoping to do what I did today, which was start. It was kind of a dream come true to be honest.”
Arizona State (7-15, 3-9), which lost its fifth straight road games, had four players in double-digit scoring, including Kimani Lawrence (15 points), Jalen Graham (14), Marreon Jackson (12) and Jay Heath (10).
Washington begins its toughest stretch of the season starting with Saturday’s game against No. 4 Arizona. Next week, the Huskies travel to Los Angeles to play No. 21 USC and No. 12 UCLA.
It’s the first time UW has played three straight ranked Pac-12 teams since 2009.
