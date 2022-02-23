PULLMAN — Something had to give.
The Huskies and Cougars entered Wednesday night’s game at Beasley Coliseum with season-high losing streaks and their seasons teetering on the brink. UW lost three straight and WSU had dropped five in a row.
Without two injured starters, the Washington men’s basketball team trimmed a 12-point deficit early in the second half to one, but went scoreless in the final 2½ minutes before losing 78-70 to continue its freefall.
“On the road it’s hard, especially against good teams,” UW coach Mike Hopkins said. “You want to put yourself in position to win and we did. You win close games when you make a big shot. And when you can get a stop and a rebound when you need to. And when you make your foul shots. A couple of loose balls and couple of plays here and there and it could have been a different scenario. They made those plays.”
The Huskies (13-13, 8-8 Pac-12) have lost five of their past six games.
In their previous three games, UW was outclassed and dominated against three ranked Pac-12 teams while trailing by at least 23 points in each outing.
However, this time the Huskies kept pace with the Cougars until the end despite a short-handed roster missing forward Emmitt Matthews Jr. (concussion) and guard Daejon Davis (right shoulder).
“We played better tonight for 40 minutes,” Hopkins said. “We played a good 10-15 minutes against Arizona. We had a good 15 minutes the first half against UCLA and at USC the game got away from late in the first half. I thought tonight, give our guys a lot of credit. They stayed in there. They hung in there. We fought all night and had a chance to win at the end.”
Hopkins gave forward Langston Wilson his second straight start and re-inserted guard PJ Fuller into the lineup who carried the Huskies with a career-high 23 points, four rebounds and two assists.
“We definitely have a giant hole on our team right now because no one man is better than the other,” said Fuller who went 7-for-14 shooting, including 5 of 9 on three-pointers. “Everybody has been trying to do their best to fill the shoes of the two starters that are gone. It’s tough missing two starters who contribute a lot to the team.
“I was just kind of feeling it and my teammates knew I was feeling it so they just kind of gave me the ball and I was knocking them down.”
Even though Fuller experienced leg cramps late in the game, the junior guard was UW’s most consistent offensive weapon on a night when Terrell Brown Jr, the Pac-12 leading scorer, finished with 11 points on 5-for-13 shooting, eight assists and four turnovers.
Cole Bajema rebounded from a 0-for-8 shooting performance in his last outing, and had 11 points and six rebounds off the bench.
“I thought PJ was terrific,” Hopkins said. “We know how good he is. He played aggressive. He played confident. He was aggressive on the defensive end. I’m really proud of him.”
Still, the Cougars punished the Huskies with a relentless inside attack led by forwards Mouhamed Gueye who had a personal best 25 points and Efe Abogidi who 21 points and 14 rebounds.
Neither team led by more than four points and the longest run was six straight points in a first half, in which UW and WSU traded baskets.
The Huskies benefited from two early dunks by Wilson and a Roberts’ slam while the Cougars countered with near perfect interior shooting from Gueye who connected on 6 of his first 8 shots.
Early on, Washington was content to let Gueye score inside as long as the Huskies shutdown WSU’s potent perimeter attack that drained 15 three-pointers in its last outing.
The Cougars connected on 1 of 8 from deep in the first half while the Huskies were 3 for 11, including a three-pointer from Fuller that put UW up 17-13.
Washington led for more than 13 minutes in the first half, but Abogidi flushed a dunk just before the break to tie it 33-33 at intermission.
The Cougars looked as if they would deliver an early knockout when they began the second half with a 13-1 run capped by a three-pointer from former O’Dea High standout Noah Williams that put WSU ahead 46-34 with 16:42 left.
“It felt like we weren’t ready,” Hopkins said. “That was pretty big because we got down 12 and then we played from behind. We cut it all the way to run. When you’re playing on the road, you can’t have that kind of slippage.”
The Huskies answered with a 20-9 run to pull within 55-54 with 8:50 remaining.
Washington State rebuilt a six-point lead before UW made one last run and cut its deficit to 71-70 with 2:31 left.
The Cougars finished the game with a 7-0 run.
“There were three loose balls that we didn’t get to,” Hopkins said. “They made their foul shots. We had a couple of opportunities. When you’re playing close games, you got to be able to capitalize. I felt like defensively, we got them to miss but didn’t get the defensive rebound. It was 26-9 in second-chance points. We did a good job of defending the three-point, which we wanted to do.”
The rematch against the Cougars (15-12, 8-8) is 72 hours in Seattle on Saturday at Alaska Airlines Arena.
“There’s some things there that we can clean up,” Hopkins said. “We got the ball where we wanted offensively. And we did some good things defensively. Just got to finish stops with rebounds.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.