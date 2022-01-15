They were everywhere, just like old times.
On Saturday afternoon, the Washington men’s basketball team turned back the clock and dialed up the defensive intensity for a vintage performance reminiscent of the days when the Huskies harassed and hounded opponents into submission.
Washington, which forced 21 turnovers, raced out to a 22-point lead and held on at the end to capture a 67-64 victory against Stanford.
Terrell Brown Jr. scored a game-high 25 points, Jamal Bey had 17 and Emmitt Matthews Jr. 11 for the Huskies (8-7, 3-2 Pac-12), which has won three of their past four games.
Washington nearly squandered its big lead as Stanford closed the gap with a frantic finish and trailed 66-63 with 14.5 seconds left.
Needing one last defensive stop, Matthews intentionally fouled Harrison Ingram with 2.8 seconds remaining to prevent the Cardinal from attempting a game-tying three-point shot. The Stanford forward hit the first free throw and purposely missed the second attempt, which failed to hit the rim.
The final few seconds seemed to last an eternity for an Alaska Airlines Arena crowd that erupted in cheers as the final seconds expired.
Washington was outscored 39-24 in the second half, which was a complete reversal from the first half.
In the first eight minutes, the Huskies forced six turnovers and held the Cardinal to 3-for-11 shooting while surging ahead by 13. Matthews Jr. buried three-pointer in front of the Stanford bench to put UW ahead 22-9 with 12:59 left in the first half.
The Cardinal had no good answers against UW’s 2-3 zone, which smothered and harassed Stanford all over the court and made it virtually impossible for the opposing team to initiate its offense.
While Stanford launched errant passes into the stands, Washington drained 7 of 15 three-pointers in the first half, including a long-range dagger from Bey that gave the Huskies a 39-17 lead with 5:05 left before the break. It was the largest lead of the season for UW.
Washington’s defensive dominance coupled with red-hot shooting from Bey and Matthews produced was the most impressive first-half performance for the Huskies, which led 43-25 at halftime.
Stanford (10-5, 3-2) entered the game with a four-game winning streak. The Cardinal received 13 points from backup forward Brandon Angel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.