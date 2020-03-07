TUSCON, Ariz. -- Looking to hold onto its second straight lead in its regular-season finale Saturday night, the Washington men’s basketball team found itself in yet another blown-lead situation against Arizona.
But perhaps the Huskies have finally found a way to close out games, pulling out another stunner against the Wildcats, 69-63.
With a once double-digit lead salted away to just four points in crunch time, Jamal Bey and Jaden McDaniels hit back-to-back three-pointers with under three minutes to play to extend the lead back to 10. The Huskies didn’t allow another make until Dylan Smith made his sixth three-pointer with 36 seconds to go.
From there, it was a matter of making free throws, and the Huskies (15-16, 5-13 Pac-12) did just enough to pull out the victory.
McDaniels led the way with 20 points on 50% shooting, with Isaiah Stewart dropping 16 and Bey scoring 12.
The Huskies put on an absolutely dominating defensive performance in the first half, holding a 38-23 lead at the break. Holding the Wildcats (20-11, 10-8 Pac-12) to a 20% field-goal percentage, the Huskies forced 10 turnovers and capitalized those takeaways into 16 points.
Arizona made just five shots in the first half on 25 attempts, going the last 6:42 of the period without a made field goal. With 12 made free throws, over half of the Wildcats’ first-period points came at the charity stripe.
Coming off the bench once again, McDaniels dropped 11 points on 5-of-9 shooting with four rebounds and three blocks in the first half.
The Wildcats took a small chunk out of that lead after Arizona’s Smith opened the second half with four three-pointers in the first five minutes, but the UW offense was able to do enough to hold on by double digits until Christian Koloko’s dunk with 14:49 to play.
The Huskies were able to stave off the home team until a 6-0 run from the Wildcats and another crippling field-goal drought brought the lead down to just five with under nine minutes to play. Washington’s defense started coming apart, fouling jump shooters and leaving three-point shooters open for easy looks.
With the UW offense failing to hit a shot for over eight minutes, the defense was able to do just enough in the waning moments to secure a second straight victory. The Huskies have now won back-to-back games for the first time since the nonconference season.
A midweek rematch in Las Vegas
Saturday night’s performance had no impact on Pac-12 tournament seeding next week in Las Vegas, with the Huskies and Wildcats locked into the 12th and fifth seeds, respectively. That means a rematch is scheduled for Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. PT at T-Mobile Arena in Vegas, with the pair of teams set to play again just four nights after their regular-season finale.
The UW lost its first matchup with Arizona at Alaska Airlines Arena on Jan. 30, 75-72, before redeeming itself Saturday night at McKale Center.