Hunter Bryant has one game left as a Washington Husky.
On Friday, the 6-foot-2, 239-pound junior tight end and Eastside Catholic alum made the thoroughly unsurprising announcement that he will forgo his senior season and declare for the 2020 NFL Draft.
"It's been a long journey," Bryant said in a video published on Twitter. "From the first time I picked up a football when I was five years old to playing at Eastside Catholic and winning championships with my brothers; from training at FSP to going to UW and winning a Pac-12 championship and playing in a Rose Bowl. I'd like to thank everyone who's helped me out along the way -- especially my family, my coaches, my teammates, but most importantly, the fans of Husky nation.
"With that being said, I'm declaring for the 2020 NFL Draft and pursuing my childhood dreams of becoming a pro. I can't wait to make the state of Washington proud."
https://twitter.com/blackbeast88/status/1203086757102682112
The tweet was published with the caption, "The Marathon Continues ...", and perhaps that's appropriate. After all, Bryant's journey at UW has featured several significant detours. Because of knee injuries, the Issaquah product played in a combined 14 games in his first two seasons.
But Bryant finally fulfilled his considerable physical potential this fall. In 12 games, the dynamic UW tight end piled up 52 catches (second-best in school history), a team-best 825 receiving yards, 15.9 yards per reception and three touchdowns. He ranks third in the country among tight ends in both catches and receiving yards, and was named one of three finalists for the Mackey Award -- which honors college football's premier tight end.
But will he be the first tight end taken in April's NFL Draft? Rob Rang, a talent evaluator for NFLDraftScout.com, told The Times last month that “I can tell you right now, I think Hunter Bryant would be the first of the senior tight ends selected. This is not a particularly impressive senior class at the position, so I would expect a number of underclassmen to take advantage of that. He quite possibly could be one of them, given his talent and the way the NFL is trending now towards these guys who may be a little bit lacking in the prototypical size but are absolute playmakers. He certainly is that.”
A CBS Sports mock draft on Friday penciled Bryant in at No. 30 overall, to the New Orleans Saints.
Check back for updates on this story.