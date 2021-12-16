Suddenly, there's a hole the size of Salt Lake City in the Washington Huskies' defensive line.
Redshirt junior defensive lineman Sam "Taki" Taimani — who started 14 of 16 games across the last two seasons — has entered the transfer portal, he confirmed to The Times on Thursday.
In four seasons and 29 career games, the 6-foot-2, 330-pound lineman from Salt Lake City, Utah, totaled 71 tackles with 3.5 tackles for loss. He contributed 43 tackles, two tackles for loss, two pass breakups and a fumble recovery in 11 games last season.
In the wake of Jimmy Lake's firing and Kalen DeBoer's hire last month, four Huskies — Taimani, outside linebacker Cooper McDonald (who has since joined his older brother at San Diego State), wide receiver Sawyer Racanelli and tight end Mark Redman — have entered the transfer portal. UW has also added a pair of transfers in Indiana quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and UC Davis cornerback Jordan Perryman, though the program has yet to announce their additions.
During UW's early signing day press conference on Monday, DeBoer acknowledged that "there are some guys that will be or are in the process (of entering the transfer portal), if they haven't been out (of the program) already. But I want to verify some things with exactly where they're at with that. So don't want to go down that road (of naming names) quite yet."
On the subject of impending portal additions, DeBoer added that "there will be some more announcements here officially coming from us on some others that will be joining our program as well here in the next couple days to the next upcoming week."
Considering Taimani's departure, UW may be in the market for defensive linemen — especially considering the Huskies have yet to sign one in the 2022 class. As of now, there are eight scholarship defensive linemen still on the roster — juniors Tuli Letuligasenoa and Draco Bynum, sophomores Jacob Bandes, Voi Tunuufi, Faatui Tuitele and Noa Ngalu, and redshirt freshmen Kuao Peihopa and Siaosi Finau.
As Deboer continues to assemble his staff, he has yet to name a defensive coordinator or defensive line coach — though he did say Wednesday that those hires "will be happening fast here. It will probably be in a couple of different waves the next couple days. It shouldn't be much longer."
Rip Rowan served as UW's defensive line coach last season, after co-defensive coordinator Ikaika Malloe — the Huskies' defensive line coach from 2016 to 2020 — shifted to oversee the outside linebackers.
UW's next defensive line coach — whoever he is — will be tasked with improving a unit that ranked ninth in the Pac-12 in sacks per game (1.67), 10th in opponent yards per carry (4.76) and 11th in rushing defense (194 yards allowed per game) in 2021. That will mean recruiting and developing the players already on UW's roster, while continuing to add pieces to a suddenly underwhelming defensive line room.
A four-star recruit in the 2018 class, Taimani chose UW over offers from Oregon, Alabama, Arizona, BYU, Colorado, Kentucky, Minnesota, Notre Dame, Tennessee, UCLA, Utah, Wisconsin and more.
Danny Shelton, Vita Vea, Greg Gaines and Levi Onwuzurike are long since gone.
And as of Thursday afternoon, Taimani is gone, too.
But make no mistake: there is remaining talent in the trenches for DeBoer at UW.
Only now, without No. 94, young players like Tuitele, Tunuufi and Peihopa have roughly nine months to emerge on Montlake.
