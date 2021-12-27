Washington receiver Terrell Bynum announced on social media on Monday that he plans to play elsewhere in his final season of college eligibility.
Bynum played in eight games as a fifth-year junior last season and had 26 receptions for 436 yards (team-best 16.8 yards per reception) and four touchdowns. That earned him All-Pac-12 honorable mention.
Last month, Bynum posted on social media that he would be returning to Washington for a sixth season. Bynum addressed changing that decision in his social media post Monday.
“When I said I was staying, I was sincere but after much prayer, I think it’s best for me to go elsewhere,” he posted.
Bynum was a star at St. John Bosco High School in Bellflower, California, and was ranked as the No. 34 wide receiver and the No. 243 prospect overall by scout.com in the 2017 class.
Bynum redshirted that year, then caught 65 passes for 934 yards and six touchdowns in 34 games over the past four seasons.
