Ikaika Malloe didn't sign a single defensive lineman in the 2020 class.
But Washington's co-defensive coordinator and defensive line coach hasn't wasted time in addressing that position in the current cycle.
Siaosi Finau — a 6-foot-3, 255-pound prospect from Renton Senior High School — became the Huskies' third defensive line commit of the 2021 class on Monday.
"Washington has been such a blessing in so many aspects of my family's life that I am beyond excited to say that it has blessed me again," Finau tweeted on Monday afternoon. "Today, I commit to the University of Washington. Thank you Coach Lake for this unbelievable opportunity."
Calling Finau an "under-the-radar" recruit might be an understatement. The Renton Senior standout is not ranked by 247Sports and it appears the UW offer is his first by any institution.
Finau is UW's fifth 2021 commit from the state of Washington — joining quarterback Sam Huard, linebacker Will Latu, tight end Quentin Moore and fullback Caden Jumper.
