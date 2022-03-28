Edefuan Ulofoshio missed the second half of the 2021 season with an undisclosed injury.
The Washington linebacker's return will have to wait.
Ulofoshio — a 6-foot-1, 230-pound junior from Anchorage, Alaska — "will miss some games" with another unspecified injury sustained during winter conditioning, head coach Kalen DeBoer announced during a press conference Monday.
"We hope to have him for a part of the season," DeBoer said. "I know he’s determined to push through. If you guys know Eddy as well as I do, you know he’s a determined guy, and motivated, always upbeat. He’s attacking it.”
Ulofoshio's absence is particularly concerning, considering the lack of experienced depth among UW's linebackers. Graduate student Pitt transfer Cam Bright is expected to slide into a starting spot alongside sophomore Carson Bruener, who emerged following Ulofoshio's injury last fall. Sophomores Daniel Heimuli and Alphonzo Tuputala and junior Cerritos College transfer Demario King will compete at the linebacker spot as well.
But, when it comes to scholarship linebackers, that's the whole list.
A former walk-on out of Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas (and Anchorage before that), Ulofoshio exploded onto the scene as a redshirt freshman in 2019 — contributing 47 tackles with 3.5 tackles for loss, three sacks and a forced fumble. He added 47 more tackles in just four games in 2020, earning All-Pac-12 second-team honors along the way.
The 6-1, 220-pound Bright — who arrived in Seattle last week and is enrolled for the spring quarter — compiled 182 tackles and 20.5 tackles for loss in 51 career games at Pitt. He notched 58 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks in 14 games as a team captain in 2021.
Despite starting just five of 11 games, Bruener made his presence felt as a redshirt freshman last fall — registering 70 tackles (second on the team) with 2.5 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, 1.5 sacks and an interception. The 6-2, 224-pound sophomore and UW legacy will be expected to take another step in his third season on campus.
Without Ulofoshio — for a while, at least — the Huskies' other options at linebacker are limited.
