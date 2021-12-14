Washington's quarterbacks room just got more crowded ... and competitive.

Indiana QB Michael Penix Jr., who played under new UW coach Kalen DeBoer in 2019, announced Tuesday on Instagram that he is transferring to the Huskies.

When he's been healthy, Penix Jr. has been an effective (and winning quarterback). But the 6-3, 218-pound QB has battled major injuries throughout his collegiate career.

He played four seasons at Indiana, and was named the starter in 2019, leading the Hoosiers to a 5-1 record with 1,394 yards and 10 touchdowns in six games before a right sternoclavicular joint injury ended his season. He returned in 2020 and posted a 5-1 record with 14 passing touchdowns. But the QB suffered a torn ACL on Nov. 30, ending his 2021 season after just five games.

Penix Jr. joins a Washington QB room in dire need of depth, with just two quarterbacks -- Dylan Morris and Sam Huard -- on the current roster.

This story will be updated.

