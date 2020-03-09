Isaiah Stewart began the season burdened by unrealistic expectations that accompanied the nation’s No. 3 overall 2019 recruit to Washington.
The Huskies (15-16) bottomed out to a last-place finish in the Pac-12 standings at 5-13, but in many ways their dismal performance isn’t an accurate reflection on their star forward who collected two all-conference honors on Monday.
Stewart was named All-Pac-12 first team and was chosen to the All-Freshman team by conference coaches.
No other UW player received postseason recognition.
Stewart led the Huskies in scoring (16.6 points per game), rebounds (8.7), blocks (2.1), field goal percentage (56.1 percent) and minutes (32.2).
Among Pac-12 players, he ranked third in rebounding, third in blocks, sixth in field goal percentage and seventh in scoring.
Washington State sophomore guard CJ Elleby was also voted to the 10-player All-Pac-12 first team and was the only Cougar rewarded with postseason honors.
Oregon’s Payton Pritchard won the Pac-12 Player of the Year award while Colorado’s Tyler Bey captured the league’s Defensive Player of the Year honors and Arizona's Zeke Nnaji was named Freshman of the Year.
UCLA's Mick Cronin won Coach of the Year, Arizona State's Alonzo Verge Jr. took the Sixth Player of the Year award and UCLA's Chris Smith is the Most Improved Player.
NOTE:
--- UW's Jaden McDaniels won the Pac-12 Freshman of the Week award after averaging 18 points, 6 rebounds and 2.5 blocks during last week's wins at Arizona State and Arizona.