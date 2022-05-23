How's this for looking ahead?
LaMason Waller — a soon-to-be sophomore wide receiver in the 2025 class — announced a verbal commitment to Washington Monday.
A 6-foot-2, 170-pound athlete from Hesperia, Calif., Waller had early offers from UW, Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, Florida State, Georgia, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Oregon, Pitt, Texas A&M, Utah, West Virginia and more. And while 247Sports won't publish its initial 2025 rankings until next spring, that offer list should speak to Waller's considerable upside.
In nine games as a freshman at Sultana High School last fall, Waller posted 35 catches for 485 receiving yards and four receiving touchdowns, while adding a kick return score as well. He was named a second-team freshman All-American by MaxPreps.
It likely goes without saying — or writing — but Waller is the first commit in Washington's 2025 class. The Huskies' 2023 class currently comprises four commits and two wide receivers, four-star Rashid Williams and three-star Keith Williams. That class is ranked 41st nationally by 247Sports.
UW's five current commits, Waller included, hail from California. But while four of them will likely sign with Washington in December or February, associate head coach and wide-receivers coach JaMarcus Shephard will have to work for several years to convert Waller from a verbal commit into a Husky signee.
