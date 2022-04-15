For the UW football team, Friday’s practice doubled as its first of three spring scrimmages. While media members were prohibited from watching, coach Kalen DeBoer concluded that, “I like the progress we’ve made and the direction we’re going.”
The scrimmage reportedly consisted of 89 plays, including the Huskies’ first live goal line reps of the spring. UW also started some drives at the 50-yard line to operate with a smaller field.
DeBoer reported that redshirt freshman cornerback Davon Banks recorded two interceptions in the scrimmage, and quarterbacks Michael Penix Jr. and Sam Huard each hit a 40- to 50-yard touchdown pass.
“It’s been a solid week for all three of them,” DeBoer said of his scholarship quarterbacks. “Mike can make some things happen when he’s in a situation where there’s a pass rush, and he can backpedal out of there and buy you a split-second longer. You can see his arm talent show in those situations, finding a way to get rid of it and make a play. D-Mo’s (Dylan Morris) just been consistent all spring. Sam had a nice touchdown throw toward the end, too. So all three of them had their times when they showed up.”
Per DeBoer, other impressive performers included wide receivers Taj Davis, Jalen McMillan and Giles Jackson, tight end Devin Culp, linebacker Cam Bright, defensive lineman Kuao Peihopa, EDGE rushers Bralen Trice and Zion Tupuola-Fetui, safety Asa Turner and offensive lineman Troy Fautanu.
Extra points
- A host of UW defensive players — namely, linebacker Carson Bruener, defensive back Dominique Hampton, cornerbacks Jordan Perryman and Elijah Jackson, and safety Vince Nunley — sat out the scrimmage with what DeBoer called “little tweaks. We’re just trying to make sure nothing happens. We still have a lot of practices left.”
- Three noteworthy UW 2023 prospects — four-star Lake Stevens running back Jayden Limar, three-star Ferndale offensive lineman Landen Hatchett and three-star Kennedy Catholic offensive lineman Micah Banuelos — attended UW’s practice and scrimmage Friday. Both Hatchett and Banuelos have been at multiple practices this spring.
- Former UW defensive back Kyler Gordon is one of 21 prospects who will attend the 2022 NFL draft in Las Vegas on April 28, the NFL announced Thursday. Gordon and fellow Husky corner Trent McDuffie (who will not attend the draft) are both considered possible first-round picks.
