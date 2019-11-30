This time, the Huskies couldn't come all the way back.
Not that the No. 9 Washington volleyball team didn't try Saturday night, forcing a fifth set after falling behind and saving one match point.
But in the end, No. 25 Washington State escaped with a 25-23, 21-25, 25-20, 15-25, 15-13 in front of 5,779 at Alaska Airlines, the largest volleyball crowd at UW in five years.
This certainly wasn't the regular-season ending the Washington volleyball team was hoping for, losing to its rival on Senior night. But the Huskies don't have long to feel sorry themselves as they have a chance to make even bigger memories in the NCAA tournament that begins this week.
Even though the Huskies didn't win, it was the kind of match both teams needed to get ready for the NCAA tournament: a top-25 matchup with an intensity that will rival anything they see going forward.
On Wednesday night the Huskies rallied from two sets down to defeat Cal, and two weeks ago they rallied from 2-1 down to Utah and saved seven match points before winning.
Washington State rallied late to win the first set. The Huskies led 22-17, but WSU scored seven consecutive points to take control.
The Huskies rebounded in a taut second set, but the Cougars led for much of the third set to take a 2-1 lead.
Washington once again responded, dominating the fourth set, setting up the decisive fifth set.
It was the final regular-season match for four UW seniors: libero Shayne McPherson, middle blocker Avie Niece, libero Cailin Onosko and outside hitter Kara Bajema, and they were honored before the game as part of Senior Night festivities.