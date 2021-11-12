The family is fractured.
On Sunday, former UW offensive coordinator John Donovan was fired after just 13 games in Seattle. Less than 24 hours later, head coach Jimmy Lake was suspended for one game without pay after contacting linebacker Ruperake Fuavai in a sideline incident during Saturday’s 26-16 loss to rival Oregon.
Suddenly, the Huskies’ coaching staff has some concerning holes.
Not that it’ll expect any sympathy from 6-3 Arizona State.
“We spend a lot of time together,” UW offensive line coach Scott Huff said Wednesday. “(Running backs coach Keith Bhonapha) and I have been together for a really long time. (Wide receivers coach and interim offensive coordinator Junior) Adams and I worked together at Boise State under Bryan Harsin before coming here.
“So we’re like family. We’re very familiar with each other and the things that we like and what we’ve done in the past. So if you’re going to go through something like this, you certainly want to go through it with the guys that you love and respect. So we’re ready to roll.”
Either roll, or possibly fall on their respective faces.
Regardless, familiar faces are being placed in relatively unfamiliar roles. Adams will serve as the Huskies’ interim offensive coordinator (after previously handling those duties for two seasons at Western Kentucky), and quality control analyst Payton McCollum has been tabbed as quarterbacks coach. Defensive coordinator Bob Gregory has assumed the title of acting head coach (after filling that role for one game at Boise State in 2013), and quality control analyst Aaron Schwanz will assist with the inside linebackers.
It's not a conventional coaching staff.
And it’s the staff’s job to make improvements, instead of excuses.
“I think initially shocked,” said co-defensive coordinator Ikaika Malloe, when asked for his reaction to Lake’s suspension. “We all found out on Monday morning about what happened with coach Lake, and as soon as that was done we separated into position meetings so we could talk to these players and get them refocused, regrouped on the task at hand.
“Really regardless of what happened, we use the whole phrase “next man up,” and that’s kind of the approach we’re taking right now. The sun was up this morning. We got back out on the practice field, tried to get better today and then make sure we keep tweaking things to give us the best game plan for Saturday.”
Offensively, the Huskies will need a better plan than the ones Donovan prepared in their first nine games. To date, UW ranks 10th in the Pac-12 in scoring (22 points per game), 10th in total offense (332.1 yards per game), 10th in yards per pass attempt (6.8), 10th in completion percentage (59.9%), 11th in rushing (115.33) and 11th in yards per carry (3.48).
The status quo was uninspiring.
And while it’s possible quarterbacks Dylan Morris and Sam Huard could both play on Saturday, comprehensive changes will realistically have to wait.
“We’ve got a long history together (Huff and Adams), and obviously something’s got to change a little bit here. Otherwise we wouldn’t be in this situation,” Huff said. “So we’re collaborating. We’re excited. Again, you can’t do a wholesale change by any means. But we’ve got to do some things a little bit different.”
The hope is that a different approach will coax a different result.
Regardless of the circumstances.
Regardless of the hearsay.
Regardless of who’s operating as the Huskies' head coach.
“Regardless of what happens with the coach Lake situation, regardless of how we approach it, it comes back to this team playing for this team on Saturday and getting a victory,” Malloe said. “That’s what they want. They want to win on Saturday. So us as coaches are going to back that feeling and make sure we do our part, and Saturday those guys will come out and play hard.”
