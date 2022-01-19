Bring on the SEC.
Washington announced a home-and-home series with Tennessee on Wednesday, with the first leg being played in Knoxville, Tenn., on Sept. 1, 2029, before moving to Seattle on Sept. 7, 2030. The series will mark the first meetings of the two programs, who share a similar sail-gating tradition from 2,500 miles away.
"This home-and-home has been in the works for several months and it's exciting to get it to the finish line so we can share with both fan bases," UW athletic director Jen Cohen said in a statement. "Any time two storied programs with unique gameday traditions can come together to agree to play in a series like this is a huge opportunity for the student-athletes that will be competing and the communities as a whole. A big thanks to (Tennessee athletic director) Danny White and his team at Tennessee for the collaboration to make this happen."
This also marks the first game UW has scheduled against an SEC opponent since the Huskies fell to Auburn, 21-16, in their 2018 season opener inside Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Discussions between UW and Tennessee preceded the formation of the Pac-12-Big Ten-ACC alliance, a source confirmed to The Times.
UW's updated schedule of future non-conference match ups looks like this:
2022
Sept. 3: vs. KENT STATE
Sept. 10: vs. PORTLAND STATE
Sept. 17: vs. MICHIGAN STATE
2023
Sept. 2: vs. BOISE STATE
Sept. 9: vs. TULSA
Sept. 16: at Michigan State
2024
Aug. 31: vs. WEBER STATE
Sept 7: vs. EASTERN MICHIGAN
Sept. 14: vs. OHIO STATE
2025
Aug. 30: vs. COLORADO STATE
Sept. 6: vs. UC DAVIS
Sept. 13: at Ohio State
2026
Sept. 5, 12 or 19: vs. EASTERN WASHINGTON
2027
Sept. 4: vs. FRESNO STATE
2028
Sept. 2 or 16: vs. EASTERN WASHINGTON
Sept. 9: vs. MICHIGAN
2029
Sept. 1: at Tennessee
Sept. 8: vs. BOISE STATE
2030
Sept. 7: vs. TENNESSEE
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.