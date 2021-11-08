Washington State and Washington will square off in a prime-time slot for the Apple Cup.
The Nov. 26 rivalry game between Evergreen State schools in Seattle will kick off at 5 p.m., the Pac-12 announced Monday. Fox Sports 1 will carry the broadcast.
The Cougs played eight consecutive afternoon games after an 8 p.m. start in Week 1, and they will finish out their campaign with three straight night games – 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Oregon, 6 p.m. Nov. 19 versus Arizona and 5 p.m. at Washington.
The Huskies have claimed the past seven meetings in the Apple Cup series. The game was not played in 2020 because of coronavirus issues on WSU’s side. If the Cougars win out, they will earn a berth to the Pac-12 title game.
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.