It's a nine-day layoff between games for the Washington Huskies who are consumed with finals exams this week.
Feels like a good time to dive into the UW hoops mailbag.
https://twitter.com/TuBob_Shakur/status/1204823056658550785
No one is giving Mike Hopkins a pass. Washington ranks last in the Pac-12 while averaging 15.0 turnovers and it would be the lowest in school history since the Huskies averaged 15.7 turnovers in 2007-08.
Still, I think folks recognize the Huskies are one of the youngest teams in the country with four new starters, including two freshmen. UW's average experience is 1.4 years and as such, mistakes will happen. Especially early in the season.
After nearly every game, Hopkins is asked about the turnovers and his plans on correcting the miscues. He talks about getting players in places on the floor and in favorable matchups where they feel confident. It makes sense.
And Hopkins can't say it, but I'm guessing he's privately content with the Huskies making mistakes now, especially during a win. But if the same players are making the same turnovers next month, then the scrutiny will increase and Hopkins will have to make drastic changes.
Interesting that you should mention the 2002-03 team, which averaged 15.2 turnovers and still finished 19-12 following a defeat in the first round of the NCAA tournament.
That squad, which included Nate Robinson, Brandon Roy, Will Conroy, Bobby Jones, Tre Simmons and Mike Jensen was relatively young and returned everybody the next year to win a school-record tying 29 games while advancing to the Sweet 16.
This UW team will not return next season as currently constructed due to the likely departures of freshman stars Isaiah Stewart and Jaden McDaniels to the NBA draft.
https://twitter.com/fritts_kb/status/1204853541354868736
Too raw? Maybe, but McDaniels is one of the most productive players in the country.
He's averaging 15 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.1 blocks. Only four other NCAA Division I players can match that type of productivity.
If he's doing this after just nine games, then it'll be interesting to see how much he improves in Washington's remaining four nonconference games.
UW's outside shooting is a legitimate concern. Surprisingly, junior guard Nahziah Carter has morphed into a long-distance sniper who has made the jump to 45.2 percent shooting on 3-pointers, which is up from 31.0 percent last season.
Still, Uw's four other 3-point threats are shooting a combined 31.2 percent behind the arc.
At the start of the season, Hopkins talked about difficult rotation decisions between players who were similar in size and stature. At the time the observation suggested the Huskies were stocked with an overabundance of untapped talent on the bench.
And yet, Hopkins has settled on a rotation in which he relies heavily on the starters with minor contributions from two of the three reserves who have played in ever game.
Sophomore guard Jamal Bey has been the best of the backups, but he's wildly inconsistent while averaging 5.6 points, 2.1 rebounds and 22.8 minutes.
Meanwhile, senior forward Sam Timmins (3.6 ppg., 1.8 rpg., 9.1 mpg.) and sophomore point guard Elijah Hardy (0.6 ppg., 0.7 apg. 8.8 mpg.) haven't received enough time on the court to make meaningful contributions.
https://twitter.com/ed_kerschner/status/1204868773682937856
I'm assuming you mean Quade Green and quite frankly, I love just about everything he's done in the past two games.
Let's remember, point guards get graded on a harsher curve because they're responsible for directing the offense and UW has had two of its three highest scoring games in its past two outings with Green thriving.
In both games, he shot 50 percent from the field while canning two 3-pointers. The Kentucky transfer scored a season-high 20 points against Eastern Washington and had 14 versus Gonzaga.
On top of all of that, he dished out a whopping eight assists in both games. Keep in mind, Green has had games of 10 and nine assists this season, which are the most for a UW player since Markelle Fultz's freshman season in 2016-17.
Green, who is tied for third in the Pac-12 with 5.2 assists, has become an efficient scorer while being the fourth scoring option behind Stewart, McDaniels and Carter.
In regards to being out of control, well Green's 2.2 turnovers per game indicates a certain amount of carelessness that has permeated this team.
Still, it's perfectly permissible if your point guard averages a couple of turnovers. However, it becomes exasperated when every starter averages at least two turnovers.
https://twitter.com/timfiorito/status/1204817668156473345
I wrote a little bit about this following Sunday's 83-76 loss to No. 6 Gonzaga.
Let's be clear about this, Hopkins is not going to entirely divorce himself from the zone. I don't ever think that's ever going to happen. But considering how much Washington has used man-to-man defense this season, I thought Hopkins would use more of it against the Bulldogs.
And let's make this perfectly clear as well, the Huskies lost that game primarily because they committed a season-high 19 turnovers that led directly to 18 points.
That being said, Washington still scored enough points on Sunday to win considering its 76 points would have prevailed in seven of its previous eight games.
The difference was the defense.
Washington isn't going to win a shootout with a team like Gonzaga, which is perennially one of the top-scoring teams in the country.
Since Hopkins arrived, Washington is just 4-9 when allowing teams score at least 80 points and three of those wins have been against Seattle University, Eastern Washington and Belmont.
The Huskies win with defense and their vaunted 2-3 zone is good enough against most teams. But Gonzaga, for obvious reasons, isn't most teams. GU is averaging 87 points in the past three meetings against Hopkins's defense. That's a troubling trend and if it continues, then so will the Zags' streak of six straight wins against the Huskies.
Hopkins mixed defenses between man and zone during the previous five games, which led - in part - to five straight wins. Admittedly, he's still getting comfortable with the man defense and doesn't wholeheartedly believe a team can truly excel using two coverages.