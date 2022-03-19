EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Keonte Kennedy tossed in 22 points, Souley Boum scored 20 and UTEP breezed past Western Illinois 80-54 in the first round of The Basketball Classic on Saturday.
Jamari Sibley added 11 points for the Miners (20-13). Tydus Verhoeven scored 10.
Western Illinois totaled 21 points in the first half, a season low for the team.
Tamell Pearson had 15 points to lead the Leathernecks (16-16). Will Carius added 13 points and Cameron Burrell scored 10.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.