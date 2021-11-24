SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif. (AP) — Connor Harding and Blaze Nield each scored 13 points and Utah Valley had six players score in double digits in its 74-63 win over Nicholls on Wednesday.
The Wolverines (5-1) built a 16-0 lead and extended the margin to 22 points (42-22) by halftime. Utah Valley distributed 13 assists on 24-made baskets.
Devante Carter scored 17 points in reserve for the Colonels (4-3) and Emmanuel Little grabbed 10 rebounds.
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP—
