OGDEN, Utah (AP) — A mother and her boyfriend have been arrested in Utah on allegations that they inflicted electric shocks to discipline two children while they were handcuffed to each other, police said.
Video security footage shows the two adults using “an electronic shocking device” last Saturday to shock the woman's children on their backs and arms, police in the city of Ogden said in arrest records.
The 6-year-old girl and the 5-year-old boy jerked their bodies in response and tried to avoid being shocked, but could not because they were handcuffed together and, at one point, restrained by the boyfriend, the arrest records said.
Police did not describe the device that was used and did not immediately respond a telephone message seeking more details about the incident or where the children went upon their mother's arrest.
The suspects were arrested on child abuse charges Saturday and were detained Tuesday without bail.
Jail records did not list attorneys who could comment for the couple and a woman who answered a phone listed for the female suspect said she had no comment.
