Re: “WA, other states sue Postal Service over new gas-powered delivery fleet” [April 28, Local News]:
The time has come for Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson to stop suing everyone under the sun and focus on Washington.
Suing the United States Postal Service is only going to place unnecessary burdens on a beleaguered agency that is already struggling with profitability. Many USPS routes are in extreme rural areas, where the carriers drive hundreds of miles a day to deliver the mail.
I live in such a rural town, and trust me, there are no public charging stations, and I don’t expect one anytime in the foreseeable future.
Ron Hopper, Carnation
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.