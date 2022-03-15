BOONE, N.C. (AP) — Josh Aldrich had a career-high 24 points as South Carolina Upstate topped Appalachian State 80-74 in the first round of The Basketball Classic on Tuesday night.
Jordan Gainey had 17 points for South Carolina Upstate (15-16). Bryson Mozone added 16 points and Dalvin White had 15 points.
Adrian Delph had 28 points for the Mountaineers (19-15). Donovan Gregory had 20 points and 10 rebounds.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.