LOS ANGELES (AP) — Southern California has added a matchup with San Jose State to its football schedule for 2023.
USC added the Spartans in place of a previously scheduled matchup with BYU, the school announced Thursday.
USC will host San Jose State at the Coliseum on Aug. 26, 2023, in a so-called “Week Zero” matchup before the traditional opening weekend of the college football season.
The Trojans had been scheduled to host BYU on Nov. 25, 2023.
BYU has dropped several games from its 2023 schedule as it prepares to join the Big 12 next year. The formerly independent Cougars need to clear their slate to accommodate eight or nine conference games.
___
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.