COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — USA Swimming has canceled its first major meet of the year because of the surge in COVID-19 cases.
The TYR Pro Swim Series meet had been set to run from Jan. 12-15 in Knoxville, Tennessee.
The Colorado-based national governing body said Monday it wanted to prioritize the health and safety of its athletes, staff and event volunteers.
The next scheduled stop in the Pro Swim Series is Des Moines, Iowa, from March 2-5.
Last year, USA Swimming was forced to cancel three of the Pro Swim Series meets because of the coronavirus pandemic.
