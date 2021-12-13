LONDON (AP) — An American citizen who left Britain after being involved in a crash that killed a teenage motorcyclist is to face charges in a British court, prosecutors said Monday.
In an apparent breakthrough in the long-deadlocked case, the Crown Prosecution Service said the case against Anne Sacoolas would be heard at London’s Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Jan 18. She faces a charge of causing death by dangerous driving.
Britain's Press Association news agency reported that Sacoolas would appear by video link from the United States.
“While the challenges and complexity of this case are well known, we remain committed to securing justice in this matter,” the prosecution service said.
Sacoolas is accused of killing 19-year-old Harry Dunn in a collision outside RAF Croughton, an air base in eastern England used by U.S. forces, in August 2019. She returned to the U.S. days later and the American government invoked diplomatic immunity on her behalf, prompting an outcry in Britain.
Dunn’s family have pressed politicians in Britain and the United States to get Sacoolas to face British justice, but an extradition request was refused by U.S. authorities.
Dunn’s mother, Charlotte Charles, said the family felt “very emotional and overwhelmed, having just learned the news that Mrs. Sacoolas is now to face our justice system. It is all that we asked for following Harry’s death.”
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.