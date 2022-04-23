SAN CRISTOBAL, Dominican Republic (AP) — Shae Harvey and Charlotte Kohler each scored four goals and the U.S. under-17 women's national team beat Grenada 20-0 on Saturday, setting a record for goals for a U.S. women's team at any level in World Cup qualifying.
Melina Rebimbas added three goals and was among nine players who scored in the CONCACAF women's under-17 championship group-stage match. It was the first time three different players scored three or more goals on a U.S. women's team.
Because the program was paused during the coronavirus pandemic, every player on the U.S. team was making her under-17 national team debut. It was the first international match for the group in 792 days.
It was also coach Natalia Astrain's first international match at the level. She was named coach of the team last November.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.