WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. special operations forces conducted a large-scale counterterrorism raid in northwestern Syria overnight Thursday, in what the Pentagon said was a “successful mission.”
“The mission was successful," Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said in a brief statement. "There were no U.S. casualties. More information will be provided as it becomes available.”
The raid was in Syria’s rebel-held northwestern province of Idlib. The Pentagon provided no details on who was the target of the raid, or if any enemies or citizens on the ground were killed or injured. Idlib is home to several top al-Qaida operatives
Residents and activists in the area described seeing a large ground assault, and U.S. forces using loudspeakers asking women and children to leave the area.
There was at least one major explosion. A U.S. official said that one of the helicopters in the raid suffered a mechanical problem and had to be blown up on the ground. The U.S. official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss details of the military operation.
The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition war monitor, said troops for the U.S.-led coalition using helicopters landed in the area and attacked a house. It said the force clashed with fighters on the ground.
Taher al-Omar, an Idlib-based activist, also said that clashes between the fighters in the area broke out with the force.
___
Bassem Mroue reported from Beirut.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.