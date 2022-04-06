CHICAGO (AP) — The United States will host Grenada on June 11 and play at El Salvador three days later in World Cup prep matches.
The CONCACAF Nations League matches will follow exhibitions on June 1 and 5, the latter possibly against Uruguay.
The U.S. also is planning exhibitions for Sept. 23 and 27.
Back in the World Cup for the first time since 2014, the U.S. opens Group B against Scotland, Wales or Ukraine on Nov. 21. It faces England four days later and meets Iran on Nov. 29.
CONCACAF announced its Nations League schedule Wednesday. The U.S. will be at Grenada next March 24 and will host El Salvador three days later.
