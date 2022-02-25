Nobody should condone the Russian invasion of Ukraine, but U.S. inflexibility at the negotiating table may have led Putin to conclude it was his only option. Russia had legitimate security concerns about the prospect of NATO troops being stationed in Ukraine, if it were to join the alliance. Why couldn’t the U.S. acknowledge that fact and offer to take NATO membership off the table for a limited time, say 10 years, in exchange for a Russian promise to leave Ukraine alone during that time? It might have worked, but even if Putin had rejected such a deal, it would have exposed his true intentions in a much brighter light. This war, for which Russia should be roundly condemned, sadly highlights the failure of U.S. and European diplomacy.
Harry Stern, Seattle
