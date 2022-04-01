All three U.S. first-round matches at this year's World Cup will kick off at 2 p.m. EST, the latest in the day possible under the schedule in Qatar.
The U.S. opens Nov. 21 against Wales, Scotland or Ukraine at Al Rayyan, then plays England on Nov. 25 — Black Friday — at Al Khor. The Americans complete the group stage on Nov. 29 against Iran at Doha.
All three matches start at 10 p.m. local time.
FIFA has scheduled four kickoff times for the first two games of each nation in the first round, also at 5 a.m., 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. EST. For the final games, when there are simultaneous kickoffs of both games in a group, matches are at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. EST.
Knockout stage matches start at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. EST, with the final at 10 a.m. EST on Dec. 18.
The World Cup will be televised in the U.S. in English on Fox networks and in Spanish on NBCUniversal's Telemundo.
