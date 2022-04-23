AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Maximiliano Urruti scored two first-half goals, Sebastian Driussi added his league-leading sixth after halftime and Austin FC cruised to a 3-0 victory over the Vancouver Whitecaps in MLS play on Saturday.
Urruti scored goals in the 11th and 26th minute, doubling his total for the season, to help Austin (5-1-2) grab the top spot in the Western Conference standings.
Druissi capped the scoring with a goal in the 68th minute for Austin, which has won three straight and improved to 4-0-1 at home.
Austin outshot the Whitecaps (1-6-1) 10-9 with a 4-1 advantage in shots on goal.
Brad Stuver saved the one shot he faced for Austin. Thomas Hasal saved one of four shots for the Whitecaps.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
